PM Lee sends condolences on death of former Chile president Sebastian Pinera

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Feb 8 expressed his condolences on the death of Chile’s former president Sebastian Pinera.

“Mr Pinera led Chile through some difficult times. His astute handling of Covid-19 helped Chile mitigate the effects of the pandemic and maintain stability in crucial sectors of the economy,” PM Lee said in a letter his office sent to Chile’s President Gabriel Boric Font.

“Mr Pinera was a leader who was dedicated to the well-being of his country,” the Prime Minister added.

Mr Pinera, who held the office from 2010 to 2014 and from 2018 to 2022, died in a helicopter crash in the south of Chile on Feb 6. He was 74.

PM Lee recounted meeting Mr Pinera on many occasions, including during Mr Pinera’s working visit to the Republic in 2018.

“I benefited greatly from his wisdom and insight. He was also a good friend of Singapore,” said the PM.

He added that during Mr Pinera’s tenure, relations between Singapore and Chile deepened.

Singapore and Chile signed the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement and secured the substantial conclusion of the Pacific Alliance-Singapore Free Trade Agreement in 2020, noted PM Lee.

“We also expanded our cooperation into areas like green energy,” he added.

“My thoughts are with Mr Pinera’s family and the people of Chile during this sad time.”