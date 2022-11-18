PM Lee meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Hong Kong chief executive John Lee

BANGKOK – Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Hong Kong’s Chief Executive John Lee on Friday, and reaffirmed the Republic’s strong ties with both economies.

During their meeting, PM Lee and Crown Prince Mohammed reaffirmed the strong Singapore-Saudi relations on the occasion of the 45th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and welcomed the good progress made by the Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee, PM Lee’s press secretary Chang Li Lin said.

The joint committee is a platform to broaden bilateral cooperation between both countries.

PM Lee also reiterated President Halimah Yacob’s invitation for Crown Prince Mohammed, who was also named Saudi Prime Minister in September, to visit Singapore. PM Lee and Crown Prince Mohammed last met in person at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka in 2019. They last spoke on the phone in February 2022.

During his meeting with Mr John Lee, PM Lee congratulated him on his election earlier this year, said Ms Chang. Mr John Lee had taken over the role from Mrs Carrie Lam in July, and this was the first meeting between him and PM Lee.