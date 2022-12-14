PM Lee holds bilateral meetings with EU leaders, with focus on growing cooperation

BRUSSELS – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met several European Union leaders on Wednesday, affirming Singapore’s warm bilateral ties with their countries and a shared interest in growing cooperation.

During a meeting with Prime Minister Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic, current holder of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, the two leaders reaffirmed mutual interest to strengthen cooperation between their two countries and between the European Union and Asean, said PM Lee’s press secretary Chang Li Lin.

The leaders met on the sidelines of the one-day Asean-EU Commemorative Summit held in Brussels, marking 45 years of dialogue between the two regional groupings.

PM Lee noted friendly and growing relations between Singapore and the Czech Republic, and together with Mr Fiala welcomed growing economic cooperation between both sides.

PM Lee also congratulated Mr Fiala on the Czech Republic’s successful presidency of the EU Council from July to December 2022. Sweden has the presidency from January to June 2023.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Lee also met Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the sidelines of the summit.

He noted that as maritime nations, Singapore and Greece have a shared interest in free and open trade, as well as a rules-based international order.

During their meeting, the two leaders noted relations between the countries are strong and warm, and will continue to strengthen, including on the economic front as both sides explore more areas of cooperation, said Ms Chang.