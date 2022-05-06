PM Lee, Ho Ching, receive Johor state honours from Sultan

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong received Johor's highest state honour from Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar on Friday (May 6), in recognition of the longstanding close and strong relations between Singapore and Johor.

Sultan Ibrahim said: "Johor and Singapore, since time immemorial, have enjoyed a special relationship. Today's special investiture in honour of the Singapore Premier is a tangible manifestation of our close friendship and deepening ties.

"I wish to thank the Prime Minister for his continuing efforts to strengthen our close and strong relations," the Sultan added, in remarks to the Royal Press Office published on his Facebook page after the award investiture ceremony at the Istana Besar in Johor Bahru.

PM Lee was conferred the title of Dato' Sri Paduka Mahkota Johor, or SPMJ for short, which means Grand Commander of the Order of the Crown of Johor, First Class.

The order, created in 1886, is the oldest order given by any state of Malaysia. Previous Singapore recipients include then Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew and then Law Minister E. W. Barker, who were given the award in 1984, and then Prime Minister Goh Chok Tong, who was given the award in 1991.

The collar of the order in gilt and red enamel is made up of links in the form of crescent and stars, bows and the cyphers in Arabic of Prophet Muhammad's principal disciples and companions, and the back link is the design of a crown.

The front device supported by two golden tigers is the name of the prophet in Arabic, surmounted by a crown and flanked by the mace of religion on the right and the mace of the universe on the left, with a blue scroll below bearing the motto of the order.

The breast star is made of silver designed with five flame-like rays with gold crescents and stars between the rays. The centre of the breast star is encircled by a blue garter bearing the motto of the order and consists of a white field with a crown, the name of the prophet in Arabic and the crescent and star in the centre.

A wide silk sash in yellow with a broad blue centre stripe, and a sash badge of similar design as the breast star, complete the order.

The crown denotes Abu Bakar as sovereign and chief of the order, blue is the colour of the sovereign, white signifies purity and subservience to Allah, yellow is the traditional colour of Malay royalty, and red and the image of tigers reflect courage and bravery.