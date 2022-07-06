PM Lee, DPM Wong, meet foreign ministers in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met the foreign ministers of three countries - Australia, South Korea and South Africa - on Wednesday (July 6).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday afternoon, PM Lee said he met the three foreign ministers separately.

During his meeting with Australian foreign minister Penny Wong, he expressed Singapore's interest to enhance the Republic's comprehensive strategic partnership with Australia.

The Green Economy Agreement that both sides are negotiating is one way to enhance the partnership, he said.

He added: "I look forward to visiting Australia later this year to meet (Australian prime minister) Anthony Albanese for the annual Leaders' Meeting."

Established under the auspices of the comprehensive strategic partnership, it is an annual meeting between the prime ministers of both countries, set to be held for the seventh time this year.

Mr Lee also met Dr Park Jin, South Korea's newly appointed foreign minister, who is on his introductory visit to Singapore.

"Our countries have cooperated closely in trade and digitalisation, we hope to explore new collaborations in other sectors such as innovation and smart cities," said Mr Lee, adding that he welcomed South Korea's continuing efforts to deepen its engagement with the region.

Mr Lee also said he had an engaging discussion with South African foreign minister Naledi Pandor on regional and global developments.

"We also shared our thoughts on how Singapore and South Africa could work more closely together for mutual benefit.

"Singapore values its friendship with South Africa, and I look forward to further building on these strong ties."

Summing up the visits, Mr Lee said: "We took stock of our countries' cooperation in various areas and looked towards exploring new collaborations and opportunities."

"Singapore values our good relations with other countries, and we seek to strengthen our bilateral ties on the basis of shared interests and mutual benefit," he added, wishing the foreign ministers a pleasant and productive stay in Singapore.