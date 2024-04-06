PM Lee congratulates new Palestinian Authority PM Mohammad Mustafa

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has congratulated Dr Mohammad Mustafa for his new role as Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Dr Mustafa, an ally to PA’s President Mahmoud Abbas and a leading business figure, was appointed Prime Minister on March 14.

In a letter to Dr Mustafa on April 5, PM Lee said his new appointment comes at a “very challenging time”.

He added that Singapore is “deeply concerned” about the “dire humanitarian situation” in Gaza.

“We support an immediate humanitarian ceasefire to allow for the swift and unhindered delivery of aid,” said PM Lee.

“Singapore has delivered three tranches of humanitarian assistance to Gaza and deployed a Republic of Singapore aircraft for airdrop missions.”

Singapore’s Enhanced Technical Assistance Package supports the PA’s capacity-building efforts, added PM Lee, noting that more than 700 Palestinian officials have attended training courses and study visits under the package so far.

In 2022, Singapore established a Representative Office in Ramallah to further facilitate engagements between the Republic and the PA.

Singapore continues to believe that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, is the “only viable path to a comprehensive, just and durable peace” between Israelis and Palestinians, said PM Lee.

“I look forward to meeting you, and invite you to visit Singapore at a mutually convenient time,” he added, wishing Dr Mustafa success in his new position.