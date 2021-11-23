PM Lee congratulates Japanese PM Fumio Kishida on re-election

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday congratulated his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida on his re-election.

PM Lee also congratulated Mr Kishida on the victory of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in the Lower House elections, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement.

Mr Kishida's LDP and its junior coalition partner Komeito won 293 of the 465 seats on Oct 31.

During the phone conversation yesterday, the two leaders reaffirmed the excellent ties between Singapore and Japan.

PM Lee said he looked forward to deepening cooperation with Japan in areas where both countries share a common interest, including the safe resumption of travel, digitalisation and the digital economy. They also discussed Mr Kishida's Digital Garden City Nation Vision, and PM Lee shared Singapore's experience in the Smart Nation Singapore initiative.

MFA said PM Lee invited Mr Kishida to make an official visit to Singapore, and added that he last met Mr Kishida in September 2019 when the latter delivered a speech at the Singapore Summit.

In a Facebook post yesterday, PM Lee said Singapore and Japan mark their 55th year of diplomatic relations this year.

He added that he has met Mr Kishida a number of times over the years, including when Mr Kishida was Japan's foreign minister.

PM Lee said Singapore and Japan are like-minded partners that support the multilateral trading system and the rules-based international order.

He said: "We work together in the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership. I am confident our cooperation will grow under PM Kishida's leadership."