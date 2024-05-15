PM Lawrence Wong to S’poreans: ‘Join me and my team in our journey forward’

As prime minister, his mission was clear: to continue defying the odds and to sustain the miracle of Singapore.

“So that we can reach even greater heights. So that we can be a beacon of hope and unity for ourselves and our children,” he added.

Laying out his plans to take Singapore forward amid a more challenging world, PM Wong said there will be those who doubt Singapore’s ability to go further.

But he was sure they would be proven wrong as they have been in the past.

“When the going gets tough, we do not crumble. We press on, with faith in our fellow citizens and in Singapore’s future. We strive harder, reach further, and prove that with determination and hard work, there is no challenge we cannot overcome,” he said.

This is the spirit he will bring to his new role, he added.

In a ceremony before an audience which he said embodied the “rich fabric of our nation”, he solemnly took his affirmation of allegiance and of due execution of office.

Led by Chief Justice Sundaresh Menon, he swore to bear faith and allegiance to Singapore and to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. He also swore to faithfully discharge his duties according to law to the best of his knowledge, ability, and without fear or favour, affection or ill-will.

Watching on at the Istana lawn were students, teachers, unionists, business leaders, athletes, artists, community volunteers and the frontliners PM Wong had thanked tearily in Parliament in 2020 for their contributions during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When he was done, he was handed a scroll, the instrument of appointment, by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.