Pay teachers right and allocate resources to attract and retain talent

The Primary School Leaving Examinations ended this week. Frazzled parents of Primary 6 pupils, like myself, heaved a huge sigh of relief.

But of course, education is more than just exams. On Wednesday, members of the House posed a wide range of questions on educators' salaries, alignment of semestral schedules, mental health, and special needs students.

On pay, Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC) commented that the methodology for compensation reviews may not be known to the public or educators. She urged the Education Ministry not to make announcements on compensation unilaterally, and to take into account parity issues with other service providers.

She also observed that the public and people's sectors recruit talent - such as psychologists and therapists - from the same pool.

Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing gave the assurance that salary reviews will be done progressively, systematically and continually. The reason everything isn't announced at one go is because work is being done in stages.

Every time the authorities announce a change in one particular profession, they will take into account the other professions to make sure that the relativities and benchmarks are correct, both within and beyond the sector.

Methodologies for computing salaries are also done openly, and will continue to be shared with the rest of the social service agencies.

As for Non-constituency MP Leong Mun Wai, the gist of his rambling question was whether pre-schools and special education (Sped) schools can attract the best talent, and whether there will be improvement in their pay packages.

Mr Chan replied that the Public Service Division tries to spread talent across the different agencies and professional areas, to ensure that each sector has a fair share of talent.

There are also talent development schemes undertaken together with social service agencies, such as the Sun Ray leadership development and rotation scheme for the social service sector, he said. "Our aim is to make sure that they get a broader exposure, so that the good ideas can spread around faster and the whole sector can benefit."

Cautioning against paying people based solely on their credentials, he added that it's not just about whether educators have advanced degrees or diplomas. Rather, one should look holistically at their skills, experiences and contributions in order to put together a pay package that is both fair and competitive.

On semester schedules, Dr Wan Rizal (Jalan Besar GRC) asked whether MOE has plans to review polytechnic semester breaks, so that they are aligned with the primary and secondary school holidays.

His second question was whether the ministry has plans to align the semestral schedules of the Pre-Employment Training (PET) programme and Continuing Education and Training (CET) programme in institutes of higher learning (IHLs).

Mr Chan said there are currently no plans to align the polytechnic academic calendars with primary and secondary schools. There are, however, overlaps between the term breaks of schools and polytechnics.

He noted that while the academic schedules in the IHLs for CET programmes leading to full qualifications, such as part-time diploma and degree programmes, are broadly aligned with PET programmes, short modular courses and Workforce Skills Qualifications, however, are designed with a more flexible schedule that better meets the needs of adult learners who have to juggle both work and learning.