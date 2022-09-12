Pay bump for teachers laudable, but more can be done to support them, say labour MPs

SINGAPORE - Four teachers' unions in Singapore get more than 1,000 cases of grievances a year, ranging from managing students' misbehaviour and abusive attacks from parents to work appraisals, mental health issues and career progression.

Speaking in Parliament on Monday, Nominated MP Abdul Samad Abdul Wahab said while the Government has been supportive in helping teachers resolve these issues, more can be done in three areas.

First, there needs to be more support for managing student discipline, he said.

Second, teachers can get more help in achieving better work-life balance.

And third, there is a need to reduce teachers' workloads.

The complaints from teachers were sent to Singapore Teachers' Union, Singapore Malay Teachers' Union, Singapore Chinese Teachers' Union and the Singapore Tamil Teachers' Union, he said.

Mr Abdul Samad also asked the Government to consider giving teachers a special bonus in recognition of their hard work during the Covid-19 pandemic, similar to the one nurses will get later this year for their front-line service.

The Ministry of Education's (MOE) move to introduce a series of retention measures – including a pay bump of between 5 per cent and 10 per cent and the introduction of a new pay grade for senior teachers in August – are steps in the right direction but there is still work to be done, he added.

Mr Abdul Samad, who is also an NTUC vice-president, made reference to a recent video clip that made the rounds on the Internet in which a St Andrew's Secondary School student was seen verbally abusing a teacher.

He said: "I call on the ministry to give guidelines or even empowerment to school principals and/or even the victimised teachers to report any rude or harsh incidents they face to the relevant authorities, as a means of self-protection from any abusive behaviours from both parents and students."

Echoing Mr Abdul Samad, Labour MP Patrick Tay (Pioneer) also spoke on behalf of the teachers' unions and education cluster of unions.

He, too, welcomed steps to increase teachers' salaries, but said remuneration is only part of the issue.

He said: "There are other areas such as career progression, learning and development opportunities as well as the work environment – good supervisors, supportive colleagues and understanding parents of students all play a part to attract and retain our educators."

To help address these issues, he put forward three suggestions.