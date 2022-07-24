Past public engagement exercises in Singapore and the changes they ushered in

SINGAPORE - As the fourth-generation political leaders lead a year-long public consultation to renew the social compact and chart a road map for Singapore for the next decade and beyond, The Straits Times looks at key large-scale reviews and public engagements in the past.

The first notable large-scale public engagement exercise was launched after Mr Goh Chok Tong was sworn in as prime minister, and was led by the Long Term National Development Committee. This was a Cabinet sub-committee headed by then Acting Minister for Information George Yeo and consisting of six ministers of state and three top civil servants.