Passenger service agent learnt how to operate a forklift

Ms Aisha Abdul Rahman, 41, has been living her childhood dream by working as a passenger service agent at Changi Airport for the past 14 years.

But like many other aviation workers, she was worried about her job after the borders were closed in March last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Ms Aisha, who has five sons aged between five and 18, was also looking after her elderly parents, who are both about 70 years old.

In April last year, Ms Aisha was temporarily redeployed by dnata to help out at People's Association events such as the TraceTogether token distribution at the Whampoa Community Club.

When she was offered a new role as a cargo agent late last year, she jumped at the opportunity. Despite not knowing much about the cargo sector, she was determined to adapt and learn the ropes quickly so that she could go back to work at the airport again.

Ms Aisha said: "I didn't even know how to ride a bicycle, but now I have to operate a forklift. I also had to learn how to handle pharmaceuticals and sensitive cargo."

She honed her skills by using the forklift to lift empty containers during breaks. She has been able to do her job without any problems since she started in February.

Ms Aisha was held up as an example of someone who has gone beyond the call of duty by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in his National Day Rally speech yesterday.

On her determination to adapt to contribute to Singapore's air hub, Ms Aisha said: "Changi Airport is like my second home... I just love working there, I just love my job."