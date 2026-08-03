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At least 18 questions have been filed about the planned redevelopment of Maju Forest (above) and Gillman Barracks.

SINGAPORE - Redevelopment and retrenchments will be on the agenda when Parliament sits on Aug 4, with questions on Maju Forest, Gillman Barracks, and workforce transformation at the Government Technology Agency dominating the session.

At least 18 questions have been filed about the planned redevelopment of Maju Forest and Gillman Barracks, following public discussion sparked by the Housing Board’s release of conceptual plans and accompanying environmental and heritage reports for the areas on July 10 .

MPs from both sides of the House will ask, among other things, about the balancing of housing needs versus environmental preservation and whether the redevelopment plans are open for discussion.

Under the plans, some 15ha of the 23ha Maju Forest along Sunset Way are proposed for public housing, with the remaining areas retained as wildlife refuges and ecological corridors. Gillman Barracks, a former military site with heritage buildings, has been proposed for a mixed-use residential neighbourhood with public and private housing.

Singaporeans, especially those living near the areas affected , have raised concerns about the loss of green spaces and impact on wildlife, with some petitioning their MPs to raise the issues in Parliament.

Rachel Ong (Tanjong Pagar GRC) who oversees the Telok Blangah division where Gillman Barracks is located, asks if alternative sites for housing were evaluated, and if the Government will hold dialogue sessions with residents, as well as heritage and nature groups, to refine its plans.

Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC), who oversees the Sunset Way estate near Maju Forest, asks if recommendations by nature and conservation groups on preserving greenery, flora and fauna can be adopted.

Meanwhile, Workers’ Party Non- C onstituency MP Andre Low noted that the Housing Board announced plans for the two areas on the same day consultation opened, and wants to know which parameters, such as the footprint of the developments and the areas to be retained, remain open to change.

MPs have also tabled eight questions on the recent retrenchment of 93 Govtech staff. The agency is moving away from relying on vendors and wants to restructure to develop and run more of its own products so as to respond more quickly to national needs.

The retrenchment announced on July 15 is the first wave of the exercise that will eventually see some 7 per cent to 9 per cent of roles affected over the next two years.

Several MPs, such as PAP’s Patrick Tay (Pioneer) and WP’s Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) want to know the age profile of the 93 workers who were laid off and whether they were given ample opportunities for retraining for other roles.

Other MPs filed broader questions, with Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) asking if GovTech’s move reflects a broader shift in public-sector technology hiring and Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris–Changi GRC) asking if there is a big enough pipeline of talent to support the growing demand for workers who can manage and develop digital products.

The House will also debate two motions for the August sitting. Leader of the House Indranee Rajah is proposing that MPs approve changes to the compensation packages of parliamentary staff based on recommendations in a report submitted to Parliament in July.

This includes a retention payment to “recognise the specialised competencies of parliamentary clerks and to address the rising challenges of attrition and replacement costs”.

WP MPs Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC) and Jamus Lim (Sengkang GRC) have also filed a motion setting out the opposition party’s vision for Singapore’s economy and its response to the Government’s economic plans.

The majority of the party’s 12 MPs are expected to speak on it, covering themes including innovation, the cost of doing business, jobs and helping Singapore’s businesses to regionalise.

New Bills that will be introduced include the Civil Defence Shelter and Fire Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill and the Scams (Countermeasures) and Other Matters Bill, among others.