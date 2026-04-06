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A total of 32 MPs have filed 62 questions on the impact of the war in the Middle East and the Government's response to it.

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SINGAPORE – Parliament will discuss measures to cushion the Middle East conflict’s impact on Singaporeans on April 7, with three ministers scheduled to make statements on the situation.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, Coordinating Minister for National Security K. Shanmugam, and Acting Transport Minister and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow are scheduled to speak, according to the order paper released on April 6.

A total of 32 MPs have filed 62 questions on the war’s impact – including rising energy prices in the Republic – and the Government’s response to it.

The first series of questions is on the war’s wider economic environment and how it relates to Singapore, with MPs asking for the Government’s assessment of how disruptions to energy production in the region will be felt here.

Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh (Aljunied GRC) has asked for the Government’s estimate of the impact of the disruption of liquefied natural gas facilities in the Middle East on household expenditure. He has also asked for the scope of the Government’s contingency plans in the event of a disruption in energy supplies or a prolonged period of high energy prices.

MPs have also asked how the Government will step in to help different segments of society, including businesses, as well as workers who have been disproportionately affected by fuel price spikes.

For instance, Ms Nadia Ahmad Samdin (Ang Mo Kio GRC) has asked for the Government’s assessment of how rising fuel prices are affecting small and medium-sized enterprises and Singaporeans who depend on their vehicles for daily income, including private-hire drivers and delivery riders. She has also asked what support is available.

Several MPs from both the ruling party and the Opposition including Ms Poh Li San (Sembawang West) and WP’s Kenneth Tiong (Aljunied GRC) have also asked about the war’s impact on food prices, and whether the Government is stepping up its stockpiling and food import diversification strategy in the case of a prolonged conflict.

Others like Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) have asked whether the energy disruptions have accelerated plans to diversify Singapore’s energy mix, including alternative sources such as nuclear energy.

This comes after Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced last week that some support measures announced at Budget 2026 will be brought forward to provide earlier relief and cushion the impact of the Middle East conflict on households and businesses.

The Government will also provide targeted support to sectors hit hardest by the conflict, and enhance existing measures, he said on April 2. Measures announced at the Budget in February include utility rebates for households.

To coordinate Singapore’s national response, PM Wong also said he has convened the Homefront Crisis Ministerial Committee (HCMC) chaired by Mr Shanmugam, who is also Minister for Home Affairs.

Outlining the scope of the HCMC to the media on April 4, Mr Shanmugam said it will address supply disruptions and price increases arising from the Middle East conflict, as well as diplomatic and security issues.

Mr Siow is on the committee while Mr Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry, is adviser to it.

The HCMC is Singapore’s apex body for crisis management, and several groups of public servants report to it.

The House will also debate two sets of new laws – one amending the Energy Conservation Act and another on regulating the veterinary practice industry.

The first Bill seeks to extend energy performance standards and labelling for goods imported by consumers, while the second will establish a new council which provides for the registration and regulation of those practising veterinary medicine.