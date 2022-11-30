Parliament passes Bill to regulate electric vehicle charging in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Companies that provide electric vehicle (EV) charging services to the public will have to obtain a three-year licence, under a Bill that Parliament passed on Wednesday.

In all, 12 MPs spoke during the debate on the Electric Vehicle Charging Bill, which is meant to ensure that EV chargers are safe to use and that the charging network is reliable, and to promote the accessibility of EV chargers by mandating a minimum provision of charging points at certain developments.

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said Singapore needs to strengthen the regulation of the EV charging infrastructure as the country ramps up its charging network and encourages more motorists to go electric.

He described the Bill as “a milestone in Singapore’s quest for a sustainable land transport system”.

It will give the Land Transport Authority powers to, among other things, regulate the entire cycle of EV chargers and impose a licensing regime on operators.

The new law will also lower the threshold required to pass a resolution to install EV chargers at strata-titled developments.

Mr Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) asked about the take-up of the EV Common Charger Grant since it was introduced in July 2021.

The grant pays for half of the various costs involved in installing EV chargers. It will be available until Dec 31, 2023 or when it has co-funded 2,000 chargers.

To date, more than 200 chargers at over 80 condominiums have been co-funded under the grant, with another 30 applications pending review, Mr Iswaran said.

He added that the LTA and Building and Construction Authority will develop guides to help condo residents with the grant application, noting that the lack of knowledge of the process has been a challenge.

Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) and Workers’ Party (WP) MP Dennis Tan (Hougang) asked if the Government could set a more ambitious target for the number of chargers, to encourage higher EV adoption.

There are now over 3,600 charging points, with another 12,000 to be installed across all Housing Board carparks by 2025. Singapore plans to roll out 60,000 charging points islandwide by 2030.

Mr Iswaran said the focus to put in 12,000 charging points by 2025 was meant to allow the Government to act fast while avoiding some of the costlier investments like upgrading substations during this phase of the EV adoption.

He added that as the state of technology and EV adoption rate are still evolving, driving and charging habits have yet to be normalised.

“We want to deploy charging infrastructure quickly to support EV adoption, and the data we gather from this adoption will inform how we want to go further. And we may not need to wait till 2025 because if the data comes earlier and the patterns are more discernible, then we will have to adjust accordingly,” he said.