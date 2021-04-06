From The Gallery

Managing the nation's finances as one would a household

Senior Political Correspondent
To meet recurrent needs, Singapore must find recurrent revenues such as through the GST. PHOTO: ST FILE
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - "If you drive a car, I'll tax the street,

If you try to sit, I'll tax your seat.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 