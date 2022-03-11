Parliament: Law allowing Covid-19 control measures extended to 2023

SINGAPORE - The law allowing the authorities to impose Covid-19 control measures, such as to prohibit social gatherings, has been extended by one year and is now set to lapse on April 8, 2023.

The amendment to Part 7 of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act will allow the Government to remain nimble and adaptable to the evolving pandemic situation and face any possible new variants, Senior Minister of State for Health Koh Poh Koon told Parliament on Friday (March 11).

"If Covid-19 ceases to be a threat before the end of this one year, regulations can be repealed and Part 7 can be allowed to lapse," he said.

"However, if more variants and infection waves take hold, the regulations under Part 7 will continue to be important for the protection of public health."

The Act empowers the Government to impose quarantine orders, restrictions on movement or entry to certain places, prohibitions of certain activities, and caps on group sizes, venue capacity and business hours, among other things so as to control Covid-19 transmission.

Dr Koh said these measures, including vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS), remain necessary for now.

"We will take a gradual and calibrated approach even as we move towards a greater degree of normalcy in our communities, businesses, workplaces and travels.

MPs on Friday supported the extension but called for greater clarity on the path forward and regular reviews of the necessity of Covid-19 measures.

Mr Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang) said specific indicators could be used to determine if measures should be extended. For instance, an extension by a certain period of time could be triggered if the number of deaths hits a particular rate.

"We need more specific goal posts and simplified measures," he said. "This is so that the light at the end of the tunnel does not seem out of reach."

In response, Dr Koh said the authorities monitor indicators like the weekly infection growth rate and deaths, as well as other metrics like hospital occupancy and healthcare manpower, but there is no single set of parameters that can be relied on.

"We have to remain nimble and take all factors into account in designing any of these restrictions," he said.

Mr Yip also asked if more can be done to nudge those who remain unvaccinated to get their jabs, especially if they are not medically exempted from doing so.

Dr Koh said the protein-based Novavax vaccine has been approved for use here and is set to arrive in the months ahead.