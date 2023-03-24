Parliament goes on mid-term break, to resume on April 10 with President’s Address

SINGAPORE - Parliament has gone into its customary mid-term break from Friday and will reconvene on April 10 with a fresh agenda.

The new session of the 14th Parliament will kick off with an address by President Halimah Yacob at 8.30pm on April 10, said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement on Friday. She will outline the Government’s priorities, policies and programmes for the rest of its term ahead of the next election, which has to be held by 2025.

Additionally, if Madam Halimah does not seek a second term in the upcoming presidential elections to be held this year, this will be her third and last President’s Address.

This two-week recess, known as a prorogue, marks the mid-point of the Government’s term.

“This recess allows us to review important issues and set the direction of the Government,” said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a Facebook post on Friday. “MPs will discuss these further in the debate on the motion of thanks for the President’s Address.”