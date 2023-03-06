Parliament approves $123.7b Budget as debate ends with call for MPs to avoid polarisation, populism

SINGAPORE – Parliament here must avoid going down the path of others worldwide that have become gridlocked, hamstrung or at such loggerheads that countries cannot move forward and their people pay the price, said Leader of the House Indranee Rajah on Monday.

She was responding to a speech by Nominated MP Cheng Hsing Yao near the end of the debate on the Government’s Budget. He had laid out four principles that MPs here should follow to ensure that the Singapore Parliament would always be “an effective and respected political arena”.

The four principles are to be factually accurate, to highlight both benefits and trade-offs, to be constructive and to avoid creating polarisation.

Ms Indranee agreed with Mr Cheng and added a fifth: “We should consistently endeavour to do what is right and avoid a descent into populism.”

This exchange occurred right before Parliament passed the Government’s $123.7 billion spending plans for the coming financial year, and Ms Indranee, as Leader of the House, rounded up the debate.

“As MPs, we not only have to reflect the concerns of people and give voice to the aspirations of Singaporeans, but also exercise our judgment on issues and speak up for what we believe in, even if it is contrary to the prevailing or most popular view,” she said.

Parliament’s deliberations should shape the public discourse and set the direction for the country, she added.

“We have to think not only about the here and now, but also for the future. We must think not only for one group, but for all Singaporeans.”