Parliament: About 70,000 families getting means-tested pre-school subsidies after income ceiling review

SINGAPORE - About 70,000 families now receive more kindergarten and childcare subsidies after the income ceiling for means-tested subsidies was raised to $12,000 this year, said Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

This is an increase from the 41,000 families who received such subsidies last year, and is given on top of a basic subsidy all 103,400 Singaporean children enrolled in full-day childcare receive.

Previously, families received additional subsidies for childcare if the mother is working and the gross monthly household income is $7,500 and below. The income ceiling for additional subsidies under the Kindergarten Fee Assistance Scheme (KiFAS) was $6,000.

Responding to a question from Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) in Parliament on Thursday (Oct 15), Mr Masagos said six in 10 Singaporean children enrolled in childcare receive additional subsidies each month. The median total subsidy for this group is $560, and the median net fee the families pay after subsidy is $210.

Additionally, more than six in 10 Singaporean children enrolled in kindergartens run by anchor operators and the Ministry of Education now receive KiFAS each month. The median subsidy for this group is $156, and the median net fee their families pay after subsidy is $15.