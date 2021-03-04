400 cases of employment discrimination investigated annually in past 3 years

SINGAPORE - The national watchdog on fair employment practices has investigated an average of 400 cases of possible discrimination annually in the past three years, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said on Thursday (March 4).

This is broadly similar to the number of cases the Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) has looked into in preceding years, even as more employers were investigated for possible discriminatory hiring practices last year.

Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang told Parliament on Thursday that in about 50 cases each year, the employers were found to be in breach of the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices and had their work pass privileges suspended.

About 60 per cent of such cases involved discrimination based on nationality.

About one-third involved an equal split between gender and age discrimination.

The remaining cases involved other types of discrimination, such as race, marital status or family responsibilities.

Ms Gan was responding to a parliamentary question by Workers' Party MP Leon Perera (Aljunied GRC).

"Apart from suspending work pass privileges, MOM also issues warnings to employers for less severe breaches, such as lapses in their HR practices which resulted in miscommunication and discrimination in the recruitment process," she said.

"In these cases, Tafep will step in and advise the employers on the required rectifications."

Ms Gan also noted that MOM issued an average of 40 warnings annually. The ministry takes a serious view of discrimination at the workplace, she said, adding that there have been no repeat offenders over the past years.

Mr Perera also asked if there have been cases of companies found to have engaged in discriminatory practices that faced penalties not involving the curtailment of foreign work passes.

Ms Gan responded that in cases such as discriminatory dismissal, the employers can be ordered by the Employment Claims Tribunal to compensate their employees.

Employment agencies can also have demerit points imposed against them and have their licences suspended or revoked if they accumulate too many points.

"We also take companies to task for false declarations of fair hiring practices. In the past, we have sought legal action against such companies."

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) asked if the guidelines will be reviewed so that the penalty is relevant to the type of discrimination, as it would not make sense to suspend work pass privileges in cases of discrimination based on gender or family responsibilities.

Ms Gan said the framework was reviewed last year and that it will continue to be reviewed if necessary.

"After we reviewed the penalties, we did not see any repeat cases of discriminatory practices from companies that were found in breach."

Tafep investigated about 260 cases of possible discriminatory hiring practices in the first half of last year, compared with 160 in the same period, according to a report on employment practices released last November.

About 90 employers eventually had their work pass privileges suspended due to discriminatory hiring practices as at August 2020, up from 35 for the whole of 2019.

A total of 2,100 cases of complaints on unfair employment practices were looked into by MOM and Tafep in the four years from 2014, the ministry had said in response to a parliamentary question in 2018.