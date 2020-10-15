Parliament: 85 per cent of employers offered flexi-work arrangements in 2019

SINGAPORE - Flexible-work arrangements are available widely in Singapore, with about 85 per cent of employers offering them on a formal or ad-hoc basis in 2019, said Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang on Thursday (Oct 15).

Such work arrangements include part-time roles and variations of working hours, as well as working from home.

Ms Gan also said in Parliament that more than 7,000 companies have adopted the Tripartite Standard on such work arrangements.

The Tripartite Standard consists of a set of good employment practices for the workplace to help employees better manage their work-life balance.

These guidelines were developed by the Manpower Ministry, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation.

Ms Gan, in her reply to Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (Jalan Besar GRC), also said that her ministry "will continue to advocate for the implementation of flexible work arrangements" .

Dr Wan Rizal had asked if the ministry would consider normalising work-from-home arrangements beyond the Covid-19 pandemic.

Work from home became a must for most businesses during the near-eight week circuit breaker period, starting April 7.

The measures have been eased since Sept 28 as Singapore reopens in phases.

"Even as more (employees) are allowed to return to the workplace, some employers continue to allow their employees to work from home and return to the office only when needed," Ms Gan said.

"It is an encouraging sign that more people recognise the benefits of working from home, and that it is becoming part of the new normal."

But, she noted, working from home might not be feasible in situations like where workers have to be physically present to operate machinery or the home environment is less than conducive.

But her ministry, she added, "will continue to advocate for the implementation of flexible work arrangements".