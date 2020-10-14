Parliament: 35% of madrasah students pursue tertiary Islamic-related education

SINGAPORE - In the past three years, more than a third of each cohort of Islamic religious school students went on to pursue pre-university madrasah education.

"They form the steady pipeline of religious leaders for the community," said Minister-in-Charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli on Wednesday (Oct 14).

Of the 35 per cent in each cohort who further their education, most do so in Islamic science-related areas such as Islamic jurisprudence and Islamic theology to better equip themselves to be religious leaders, he added.

He was responding to questions from Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah (Jalan Besar GRC), who had asked questions about the career trajectories of local madrasah graduates.

After completing their higher education, these students return and contribute to the religious sector as scholars, educators or mosque religious officers, said Mr Masagos, who is also Minister for Social and Family Development.

Some of them may also choose to use their training to pursue jobs in sectors that complement the religious sector, which he said include social services, business and research.

A madrasah education also allows students to pursue non-religious career paths, said Mr Masagos, noting that some move on to post-secondary education at junior colleges, polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education.

"For this group, their career path may depend on the field of study that they opt for at these institutes of higher learning," he added.

For instance, some have ventured into industries such as media, finance and the creative industries.

Mr Masagos said the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis), which oversees madrasahs here, will work closely with the schools to ensure their curriculum prepares students well for future careers in the religious sector.

Responding to Dr Wan Rizal on support measures in place for madrasah students who drop out of their studies, Mr Masagos said Muis' focus has to be on producing the best religious teachers for the community.

"Otherwise we will be importing them from all over the world, and we have seen what result that has produced in many parts of the world," said Mr Masagos.

"And therefore, for now, we are quite satisfied with the number of students that are retained at the university level that will move on to acquire professional recognised degrees in religious studies that will help to guide our community."