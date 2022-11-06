PAP will work ‘doubly hard, triply hard’ to regain lost seats next GE: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE - There is no guarantee that the People’s Action Party (PAP) will win the next general election, nor is it inevitable that he will become the next prime minister, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Sunday.

This is why the ruling party will work “doubly hard, triply hard” to regain the seats it has lost and will go all out to earn the support of Singaporeans to secure a strong mandate to govern, said Mr Wong.

He was speaking at the People’s Action Party Conference and Awards 2022 held at Resorts World Convention Centre on Sunday.

The event, attended by more than 3,000 PAP members, will also see the party hold its biennial election for its central executive committee, where 12 members will be directly elected by party cadres. The committee is the party’s top decision-making body.

Mr Wong said he had no doubt that political contestation in Singapore will intensify with time and called on party members to brace and strengthen themselves for tougher and more uncertain elections.

For one, the Workers’ Party (WP) is now an established political force that holds two group representation constituencies and one single member constituency.

He noted that the WP contested six constituencies in the last election, and that the sum of the votes they had received across the six contests were slightly more than the votes for the PAP.

“What if the WP had contested more seats? Would the PAP still have won 61 per cent of the votes nationwide? Would we still have returned to power?” asked Mr Wong.

As a political party, the PAP has to be clear-eyed and confront its political challenges and challengers head-on, he added.

Noting that the PAP has governed Singapore continuously since 1959, Mr Wong said many here have become accustomed to it forming the Government and assume that it will automatically continue to govern the country no matter who they vote for.

But there is no such guarantee, he emphasised.

“Every election from now on will be about which party forms the Government,” he said.