PAP town councils offer waivers for eight markets and food centres affected by Covid-19 closures

SINGAPORE - Stallholders at eight markets and food centres managed by People's Action Party town councils and with Covid-19 clusters identified will get some financial help during their closures.

These stallholders will see their service and conservancy charges and temporary occupational licence fees waived for the full period of closure, said Mr Lim Biow Chuan, coordinating chairman of the 15 PAP town councils.

The affected markets and food centres were required to close for two weeks to curb the spread of the coronavirus and allow for the premises to be cleaned.

In total, the amount waived is about $70,000 for the 1,076 stallholders, said Mr Lim, the MP for Mountbatten, in a statement on Saturday (July 31).

"This is in addition to the support given by the Government to the market and hawker stallholders," he added. "We hope this will provide some form of financial relief to our stallholders to help them cope with the challenges brought upon by the closures."

The eight affected markets and food centres that will receive this support are Boon Lay Place Food Village, Bukit Merah View Market and Hawker Centre, Chong Boon Market and Food Centre, Chong Pang Market, Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre, Haig Road Market and Food Centre, Hong Lim Market and Food Centre, and Whampoa Drive Market.

The seven town councils in charge of these centres have since conducted deep cleaning before their reopening. They are Ang Mo Kio Town Council, Jalan Besar Town Council, Jurong-Clementi Town Council, Marine Parade Town Council, Nee Soon Town Council, Tanjong Pagar Town Council and West Coast Town Council.

Mr Lim said: "Many of these stallholders are our residents and these mandatory closures have impacted their livelihoods. They have been serving our communities, and we empathise with them on the impact of such closures to their businesses."