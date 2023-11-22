PAP, opposition MPs differ on constitutional changes for president to take on international roles

SINGAPORE - Opportunities for Singapore’s President to participate in respected international institutions do not come by all the time, and should be welcomed as they give the country a voice in global conversations, said People’s Action Party MPs on Nov 22 as Parliament debated amendments to the Constitution.

Opposition MPs, however, warned that any time spent serving on foreign and international bodies, no matter the benefits to Singapore, will mean time away from national responsibilities. They also suggested that the changes were being pushed through Parliament too hastily.

In the end, the House passed the Constitution of the Republic of Singapore (Amendment No. 3) Bill 75 to eight, with all seven Workers’ Party MPs and one Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP present voting no.

The Bill paves the way for President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to take up international appointments in his private capacity, allowing him to contribute his expertise independently without being limited to representing the official position of Singapore in everything he says.

Currently, he chairs the board of trustees of the Group of Thirty, an international body of financiers and academics, co-chairs the Global Commission on the Economics of Water and the United Nations Human Development Report Advisory Board, and is also a member of the World Economic Forum board of trustees, in his official capacity.

Supporting the amendments, Ms Denise Phua (Jalan Besar GRC), Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC), and Mr Don Wee (Chua Chu Kang GRC) said having Mr Tharman take up the roles would enhance Singapore’s international standing and advance the country’s national interests.

“It is easy for the international arena to ignore tiny nations like us. We need to have a presence wherever possible,” said Mr Gan.

Nominated MP Keith Chua added that it was especially important to have a seat at the table amid a more troubled world.