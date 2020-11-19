PAP co-opts 4 new members into top body, including labour chief Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE - The People's Action Party (PAP) on Thursday (Nov 19) announced that it has co-opted four new members into its highest decision-making body.

The four additional members of the ruling party's 36th Central Executive Committee (CEC) are Mr Edwin Tong, Mr Ng Chee Meng, Mr Alex Yam and Mr Victor Lye.

Mr Tong is also Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister for Law. He and Mr Yam were re-elected as MPs at the general election in July.

Mr Ng, who is the labour chief, and Mr Lye were defeated by the Workers' Party in their election contests in Sengkang GRC and Aljunied GRC respectively.

Observers had expected the PAP to co-opt Mr Ng into its CEC so that the unions are represented in the party's top committee.

The CEC also elected its office-holders.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Minister for Trade and Industry Chan Chun Sing remain first and second assistant secretaries-general.

Minister for National Development Desmond Lee and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu retain their positions as the PAP's organising secretaries.

Health Minister Gan Kim Yong stays as party chairman, with Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam the party treasurer and Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung as assistant treasurer.

The party's vice-chairman is Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong remains as the PAP's secretary-general.