PAP-CCP ties have greatly benefited people of S'pore, China: Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - The growing relations between the People's Action Party (PAP) and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) have kept pace with the countries' evolving development priorities and greatly benefited their peoples, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

In a letter sent in his capacity as PAP secretary-general, Mr Lee said both parties share warm and friendly ties underpinned by regular exchanges.

He was addressing Chinese President and CCP general secretary Xi Jinping in a letter dated July 1, 2021 - the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese party.

Against the backdrop of a world undergoing tremendous and rapid change over this past century, the CCP has steered China to overcome many domestic and external challenges, and shepherded China onto the path of peace and prosperity, said Mr Lee.

"China has made momentous progress in its development, raising the standard of living for an unprecedented number of people.

"In recent years and under your leadership, China has succeeded in eradicating absolute poverty and achieving a moderately prosperous society," he wrote to Mr Xi.

Mr Lee also said the ambitious goals laid out in the CCP's 14th Five-Year Plan would bring China another step closer to its vision of a modern socialist economy.

The Plan is a blueprint from 2021 to 2025 focusing on high-quality sustainable development goals in tech and climate change, among other areas.

When Mr Xi came to power in 2012, he had spelt out his grand vision for China to become a "great, modern socialist country" by 2049 - the centenary of the CCP's rule of China.

"A stable, prosperous and successful China that is well-integrated into the international system benefits not just China, but also the rest of Asia and the world," added Mr Lee.

"I am confident that our bilateral relations will continue to strengthen in the years ahead."

The PAP's ties with the CCP go back to 1992 - two years after Singapore and China formally established diplomatic relations.

A PAP spokesman told The Straits Times that the party has hosted visits and conducted briefings for delegations from the CCP, and also attended regional dialogues organised by the Chinese party and its Communist Youth League wing.