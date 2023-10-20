Over $1.1m spent by PE2023 candidates on campaigns, bulk of it went to advertising

SINGAPORE - Over $1.1 million was spent by the three presidential election candidates during their nine-day campaign, with the bulk of the costs going into advertising.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who won the election on Sept 1 with 70.4 per cent of the vote, spent the most at $738,717, with almost two-thirds of his expenses - $481,226 - going into non-online election advertising, which includes posters, fliers and banners.

He spent $141,865 on online election advertising.

In contrast, former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, who ran an online and social media-focused campaign, spent $280,800 on online advertising and $1,059 on non-online ads.

He spent $312,131 in total.

The third presidential candidate, former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, spent $71,366 in total, with $69,478 going towards non-online ads and $20 towards online ads.

These details were made available on Friday in the candidates’ elections returns that could be accessed online on the Election Department’s website.

Those interested can look up the documents online and for free for the first time for this election.

The returns will be available for inspection for six months, till April 19, 2024.

Candidates were allowed to spend up to $812,822.10 in election expenses.

This was based on the maximum spending limit in the Presidential Elections Act, which is $600,000 or 30 cents per registered voter, whichever is greater.

The bulk of Mr Tharman’s advertising costs came from the brochures that were printed and posted to households, costing his campaign $284,820.68.

He spent $150,120 on election posters and banners.

He also paid $300 for the removal of contravening banners, flags or posters.

The Elections Department had said that any advertisements that did not adhere to stated conditions could be directed for removal by the Returning Officer.

Should this occur, candidates would have to bear the expenses to remove each unauthorised banner, flag or poster at $50 per piece. This cost would then have to be included as part of the candidates’ election expenses.