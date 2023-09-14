Outcome of 2023 presidential election positive, bodes well for Singapore’s future: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - The outcome of the 2023 Presidential Election was positive for Singapore, and bodes well for the nation’s future, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

It reflected Singaporeans’ collective choice of a well-qualified candidate, that race has become a smaller factor in voting, and that there is now better understanding of the role and duties of the president, he said.

Speaking at President Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s inauguration ceremony at the Istana on Thursday, PM Lee congratulated his former Cabinet colleague on a decisive election win.

“It was good that there was a contest, and Singaporeans had the opportunity to exercise their right to vote,” he said.

“The strong vote share you garnered showed the regard and support voters had for you, and for your message of unity expressed in your campaign theme ‘Respect for All’.”

PM Lee said Singaporeans have chosen a candidate who is “eminently qualified” for the high office of the president.

The people have elected someone who not only has the ability, experience, and stature to carry out his duties both at home and abroad, but also has sound judgment and unquestioned integrity – all vital prerequisites for being president, he said.

The election, which culminated in a 70.41 per cent vote share for Mr Tharman, had also shown that when it comes to voting, race is a smaller factor now than it used to be, he added.

“As you, Mr President, said on election night, race is a factor in politics everywhere, but Singaporean voters today look at many other factors too,” said PM Lee.

“It is indeed a good sign that in a national vote, Singaporeans have elected a candidate from a minority community as president, on his merits, by an overwhelming majority.”

Voters have also shown greater understanding of the roles and duties of the president than previously, noted PM Lee.

“The president is someone who represents all of us with dignity and grace, and fulfils his custodial duties with integrity and independent judgment, while staying above the dust and heat of politics,” he said.

He noted that the campaign was focused on how the candidates intended to exercise these custodial powers, and what personal experience and attributes they would bring to the post, rather than on government policies or political issues.

“Singaporeans understood that they were choosing a president for the nation, and not electing the next government,” said PM Lee.

“All these bode well for the nation’s future.”