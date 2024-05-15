Opposition parties congratulate incoming PM Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE – Some opposition parties have congratulated incoming prime minister Lawrence Wong ahead of his swearing-in at the Istana on May 15, while thanking outgoing Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for his decades of public service and leadership.

The parties currently with representatives in Parliament – the Workers’ Party (WP) and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) – also took the opportunity to set the tone for the working relationship they want to establish with Singapore’s new prime minister.

The WP said Mr Wong is taking over in an era of greater political contestation, with voters expecting greater transparency and a greater say in public policies.

With an unpredictable external environment and significant generational changes at home, elected opposition members in Parliament can be “an important stabiliser for our politics, a source of strength, and expression of confidence in our people and our nation”, said the message signed off by WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh.

“We wish incoming prime minister Wong the very best as he steps into his new role as prime minister,” said Mr Singh. “Under Prime Minister Wong’s leadership, the Workers’ Party will continue to play our legislative role to advance the interests of Singapore and Singaporeans.”

The PSP said in a message signed off by the party’s secretary-general Hazel Poa that it wants to shape the outcome of political decisions with other political parties.

Ms Poa, who is also a Non-Constituency MP (NCMP), noted Mr Wong’s comments in recent interviews where he had said the opposition presence is here to stay. The PSP echoes this view and looks forward to playing a constructive part in nation-building efforts, she added.

“As Singapore enters a new beginning, new possibilities beckon,” she said. “We extend our warmest congratulations to the fourth prime minister of Singapore, Mr Lawrence Wong, and wish him all the best as he shoulders new responsibilities.”

There are eight WP MPs in Parliament, and two NCMPs from the PSP.

Meanwhile, Red Dot United (RDU), a political party formed in the lead-up to the 2020 General Election, also congratulated Mr Wong on his appointment as the Republic’s fourth prime minister.

RDU secretary-general Ravi Philemon said he hoped that the incoming PM will “rise to his high calling, not rest on the past laurels of the People’s Action Party, and will stamp his mark in leading Singapore in our next lap”.