Opposition moves and flexing cooking chops: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we take a look at an injection of fresh blood into an opposition party, an MP rightly prioritising his health, a lawmaking celebrity chef in the making, and the joy of iconic Ramadan bazaars returning after a two-year absence.

Opposition renews ranks

The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), led by Dr Chee Soon Juan, announced last weekend the finalised line-up for its top decision-making body for the next two years. Alongside two new faces in Ms Min Cheong-Subramaniam and Mr Naresh Subramaniam - both were elected at a party conference in January this year - three other cadres were co-opted to SDP's central executive committee: Mr Alfred Tan, Mr Francis Yong and Mr Manimaran Ashukumar.

Ms Cheong-Subramaniam, a candidate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC at the 2020 General Election, will take on secretariat and media relations duties, while her husband Mr Subramaniam will also be an office-bearer, running communications efforts.

Both of them, along with Mr Ashukumar, are members of the SDP's Young Democrats youth wing.