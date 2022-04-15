Opposition moves and flexing cooking chops: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.
In this edition, we take a look at an injection of fresh blood into an opposition party, an MP rightly prioritising his health, a lawmaking celebrity chef in the making, and the joy of iconic Ramadan bazaars returning after a two-year absence.
Opposition renews ranks
The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP), led by Dr Chee Soon Juan, announced last weekend the finalised line-up for its top decision-making body for the next two years. Alongside two new faces in Ms Min Cheong-Subramaniam and Mr Naresh Subramaniam - both were elected at a party conference in January this year - three other cadres were co-opted to SDP's central executive committee: Mr Alfred Tan, Mr Francis Yong and Mr Manimaran Ashukumar.
Ms Cheong-Subramaniam, a candidate for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC at the 2020 General Election, will take on secretariat and media relations duties, while her husband Mr Subramaniam will also be an office-bearer, running communications efforts.
Both of them, along with Mr Ashukumar, are members of the SDP's Young Democrats youth wing.
Former treasurer and Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC candidate Bryan Lim will assume the role of vice-chairman, taking over from Mr John Tan, who was disqualified from running in the election due to a conviction and $5,000 fine for contempt of court.
Dr Chee remains party secretary-general and infectious diseases expert Paul Tambyah its chairman.
Comments on the SDP's Facebook page called on the party to join forces with either the Workers' Party, the Progress Singapore Party - both are represented in Parliament - or all other opposition parties so as to turn around their electoral fortunes.
The SDP contested and lost in five constituencies in GE2020, though it improved its vote share.
An alliance of opposition parties was broached before the most recent polls but did not materialise. Some smaller outfits continue to hold out hopes of reaching such a compact, but political watchers have said such ambitions are often undone by fragmented views, infighting and egotism.
Health comes first
Last Wednesday, Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC MP Alex Yam posted a selfie outside Mount Alvernia Hospital, apologising for missing a walkabout in his constituency as he "had to get the sudden onset of a recently recurrent issue attended to".
He followed up two days later with a post on having to wear a portable ECG (electrocardiogram machine) to monitor his heart rate and rhythm for 72 hours.
"Got me my own Iron Man Arc Reactor!" he quipped, in reference to the Marvel superhero, who implanted a powered device in his chest to keep shrapnel from piercing his heart.
Mr Yam then wrote another cryptic line on how 99 per cent of blood tests came back with excellent results but "sometimes it's that 0.01 per cent that matters most. So more investigations needed over the next two weeks".
The parliamentarian added that the past five months have been "somewhat challenging" though he "emerged better each time" with the support and love of family, among others.
A Holter monitor records a patient's heart rate for the period it is worn, so that doctors can check for irregular heartbeats and palpitations. It can also be used to see if a patient's heart medications are working as they should.
Mr Yam said he would share more when opportune. His posts prompted numerous comments from fellow MPs and People's Action Party members, calling him to rest and wishing him a speedy recovery.
"Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers Bro Alex Yam," said Holland-Bukit Timah GRC MP Edward Chia.
Jalan Besar GRC MP Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah chimed in: "Take care and get well soon, Bro Ironman!"
A month ago, Mr Yam tested positive for Covid-19, causing him to miss out physically on Parliament sittings and debates on ministries' budgets.
Still, going by more recent posts, Mr Yam, who is mayor of North West District, has been up on his feet and out and about again, busying himself with Hari Raya hamper distribution efforts, a jobs fair, and the launch of a diaper bank for less-privileged residents in his district.
#RahayuMasak
If ever there was an MP with the chops for their own cooking show, she is it. Anyone chancing upon the #RahayuMasak hashtag on Instagram or Facebook would be forgiven for mistaking Ms Rahayu Mahzam (Jurong GRC) for being Singapore's answer to British celebrity chef Nadiya Hussain.
The MP has posted 11 videos since April 2 - the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan - demonstrating how to prepare a range of dishes, from mee siam to kimbap, as well as drinks such as the milky "air kathira" and a healthy fruit-infused pour using isotonic drink 100Plus Zero.
Each clip is under two minutes and features shallow focus shots set to breezy music, stylised graphics and soft lighting - production values to rival any food influencer's.
As one reaction - among several mostly effusive ones - to a #RahayuMasak video went: "Wow you're gonna be a social media celeb soon."
In cheery voiceovers, Ms Rahayu - who is also Parliamentary Secretary for Health - suggests using oatmeal instead of evaporated milk, to air-fry instead of deep-fry, and to plump for brown rice over sushi rice, gently nudging as she ends each video with: "Easy to do, and a little healthier. Give it a try!"
Last month, during debates on the Health Ministry's budget, Ms Rahayu announced the formation of a Malay community outreach working group with a subcommittee focused on improving eating habits.
Just ahead of Ramadan, she also launched a campaign to encourage people to cut down on sugary drinks and desserts.
Eating healthy during Ramadan was also on the agenda for Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC MPs Sharael Taha, Desmond Tan and Yeo Wan Ling, who joined forces with (actual) TV personality and food content creator Chef Bob to whip up ondeh-ondeh and ayam belado "live" on Facebook at the weekend.
This was the first episode of a cooking show titled Jom Memasak, or "let's cook", organised by the "M3" alliance of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, self-help group Mendaki and the People's Association Malay Activity Executive Committees Council.
"In no way do we want to limit the festivities and not let people enjoy meeting their friends and families, but we also want to encourage them to just be mindful about the choices they make," said Ms Rahayu last month.
Praffles or poffertjes?
True to her word, Ms Rahayu joined her Health Ministry colleagues - Minister Ong Ye Kung, Second Minister Masagos Zulkifli, Senior Minister of State Janil Puthucheary - as well as Minister of State for Home Affairs and National Development Faishal Ibrahim on a foodie trip to the Ramadan bazaar at Geylang Serai.
It is one of two popular bazaars - the other is in Kampong Glam - resuming business after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, albeit on a smaller scale, with 70 stalls compared with 600 in 2019.
"I also got to try some of the food at the bazaar, such as the chilli crab praffles and ondeh-ondeh poffertjes," said Ms Rahayu. "While we indulge in these goodies, it is important that we eat in moderation and, if possible, ask for options with less sugar and salt."
A praffle is a sweet or savoury treat made by mixing waffle and prata batter and topped with goodies such as gula melaka sauce or mozzarella, while poffertjes are another batter-based treat that resemble small, spongy pancakes.
Her favourite, however, was the old-school vadai, according to a TikTok video of the excursion put up by Mr Ong. Still a newcomer to the platform - his first entry was late last month - the Sembawang MP has already garnered over 40,000 followers.
That's some distance ahead of Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who debuted on the platform in 2020 and currently has some 26,000 followers.
Mr Wong, by the way, was this week announced as the leader of PAP's fourth-generation or 4G team, effectively confirming him as heir apparent to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.