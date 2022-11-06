PM Lee says opposition ‘missing in action’ when it comes to repeal of Section 377A

SINGAPORE - The opposition has been missing in action when it comes to thorny issues, such as the impending repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code which criminalises sex between men, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.

Speaking at the biennial People’s Action Party conference, PM Lee said the opposition cannot just “lie low and disappear”, particularly if it aims to win more seats in Parliament and eventually take over the government.

When it comes to “spiky issues” such as the repeal of Section 377A, the government has to assess the problem, weigh the arguments and work out the right way forward to the best of its judgement, said PM Lee.

Ministers Masagos Zulkifli, K. Shanmugam, Edwin Tong, Desmond Lee and others have spent months meeting contending groups, which all have very strong and passionately-held views on this issue, he said.

“They listened carefully, they explained patiently, they got all sides to accept that on such an issue, everyone has to give and take. No group can get everything it wants.

“Now, where is the opposition on S377A? Are they critiquing the government’s approach? Do they support or oppose what the government is doing? Are they offering alternative proposals? None of the above.

“The opposition is missing in action. They have said nothing so far. They have declined all comment. They refuse even to say whether they have a party position, or if they will lift the whip on MPs when Parliament votes on the amendments, which is going to be done at the end of this month.

“Why? They do not want to displease anyone - therefore they have gone Awol (absent without leave). You can’t have an Awol-ee governing Singapore.”