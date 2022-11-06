PM Lee says opposition ‘missing in action’ when it comes to repeal of Section 377A

SINGAPORE - The opposition has been missing in action when it comes to thorny issues, such as the impending repeal of Section 377A of the Penal Code which criminalises sex between men, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday.
Speaking at the biennial People’s Action Party conference, PM Lee said the opposition cannot just “lie low and disappear”, particularly if it aims to win more seats in Parliament and eventually take over the government.
When it comes to “spiky issues” such as the repeal of Section 377A, the government has to assess the problem, weigh the arguments and work out the right way forward to the best of its judgement, said PM Lee.
Ministers Masagos Zulkifli, K. Shanmugam, Edwin Tong, Desmond Lee and others have spent months meeting contending groups, which all have very strong and passionately-held views on this issue, he said.
“They listened carefully, they explained patiently, they got all sides to accept that on such an issue, everyone has to give and take. No group can get everything it wants.
“Now, where is the opposition on S377A? Are they critiquing the government’s approach? Do they support or oppose what the government is doing? Are they offering alternative proposals? None of the above.
“The opposition is missing in action. They have said nothing so far. They have declined all comment. They refuse even to say whether they have a party position, or if they will lift the whip on MPs when Parliament votes on the amendments, which is going to be done at the end of this month.
“Why? They do not want to displease anyone - therefore they have gone Awol (absent without leave). You can’t have an Awol-ee governing Singapore.”
Governing Singapore is a serious business, said PM Lee, who is also secretary-general of the PAP. So is being the opposition, especially if it aims to win more and more seats, which must eventually mean taking over, he said.
“You can’t lie low and disappear when it suits you. And when the opposition does that, it calls into question their fitness for Parliament, let alone to govern,” he told more than 3,000 party members at the Resorts World Sentosa Convention Centre where the biennial PAP conference was held.
A Bill to repeal Section 377A was introduced in Parliament in October, paving the way for the colonial-era law to be struck from the books. The Workers’ Party previously declined to comment when asked then if it would lift its party whip for the debate.
But of biggest concern are politicians and parties who stir up resentment to gain political advantage, added PM Lee.
“They tear relentlessly at fault lines - residents versus foreigners, citizens versus PRs (permanent residents), even old citizens versus new. Sometimes they veer into racist territory. They talk about a certain trade agreement, but actually they are talking about a certain race.”
PM Lee said they are not trying to obtain information or solve any problem with their speeches and questions.
“In fact, they are not interested in solutions. They are deliberately working up passions, exacerbating tensions, in order to create disaffection, divide society. Why? To win votes.”
While Singaporeans are not naive, they are also not immune to rhetoric that manipulates emotions, especially when times are tough, and people are anxious and under pressure, said PM Lee.
“Such irresponsible actions by the opposition do nothing to improve our lives. We have seen what happens elsewhere when divisive politics hold sway and unscrupulous politicians gain support, sometimes get into government.
“We have got to get Singaporeans to recognise such rabble rousing for what it is worth and repudiate it, stand with the PAP, prevent divisive politics from taking hold here.”