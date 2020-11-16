Opportunities and challenges in a transforming Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE - As Covid-19 continues to eviscerate air travel, leaders from 20 major economies will meet virtually later this week to tackle pressing global issues: from ensuring that Covid-19 vaccines are distributed fairly, to relieving the poorest countries of crippling debt.

Having assumed the presidency of the Group of 20 (G-20) in December last year, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia was able to pivot quickly to address these issues, said Singapore's Ambassador to the kingdom Wong Chow Ming.

Speaking to The Straits Times on Nov 10 from Riyadh, where he is based, the 54-year-old Mr Wong recalled how Saudi Arabia not only put together the first-ever virtual extraordinary G-20 summit in March, but also pledged US$500 million (S$675 million) to support global pandemic efforts.

The move sparked a chain reaction, he said. "This helped to galvanise the rest of the G-20 countries to pledge altogether US$21 billion."

The G-20 comprises 19 advanced and emerging economies and the European Union, and convened its first summit in 2008 in response to the global financial crisis.

This year's summit, whose theme is "Realising opportunities of the 21st century for all", will be held from Nov 21 to 22.

$21 billion for vaccines

Among the G-20's commitments this year include restoring global growth, maintaining market stability, and strengthening resilience.

Although the standoff between two of its largest members - the United States and China - darkened the mood of the talks, members were able to hammer out a consensus to increase funding for the research and development of vaccines and medicines. They have contributed more than $21 billion for the production and distribution of vaccines.

A debt suspension initiative was also extended until June 2021, giving some 43 countries more time to redirect funding to much-needed healthcare and emergency stimulus. The World Bank estimates that over US$5 billion in government-to-government debt has been deferred so far.

While Singapore is not a G-20 member, it is invited to participate in its capacity as the convener of the Global Governance Group (3G) - an informal coalition of 30 states which include Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Finland, Switzerland and New Zealand.

The 3G influences the G-20 to take into account the interests of smaller countries affected by its decisions, and is regularly represented at its summits. "As a guest country, we want to contribute as much as we can to the Saudi presidency's priorities," Mr Wong added.

Getting Singaporeans home

As the coronavirus proliferated across the world in March, Saudi Arabia went into lockdown and suspended flights, leaving hundreds of Singaporeans there stranded.

The embassy, together with Singapore's consulate-general in Jeddah, reached out to Singaporeans by SMS, e-mail, phone calls and Facebook.

"We fielded many calls for help, and also visited Singaporeans who were in distress and in hospitals," said Mr Wong.

His team has facilitated 10 flights out of the country, starting in April with the repatriation of the first group of almost 100 Singaporeans via a chartered flight. The embassy also helped Malaysians who were returning to Kuala Lumpur to transit through Singapore.

It was a logistical challenge, he said. "Because there were restrictions against travelling between cities, we had to seek travel permits for all Singaporeans who wanted to fly."

The team chartered buses to transport Singaporeans from cities all across Saudi Arabia to the airports in Riyadh and Jeddah.

Mr Wong himself has stayed on in Saudi Arabia, away from his wife - who works in the medical sector here - and four sons aged 19 to 25, who all live in Singapore.

He explained that his wife's career and income would take a hit if she had followed him on overseas postings.

"I miss my wife, family and my mother very badly," he said, admitting that not being around to celebrate birthdays and wedding anniversaries has been rough.

"But I believe that they are proud of my work as a public servant."

A kingdom transforming

Even as the G-20 leaders discuss how to reform the global economy, Saudia Arabia and Bahrain are themselves going through massive economic and social change, said Mr Wong. He is also accredited to Bahrain.

Saudi Arabia has launched Vision 2030, a reform programme to prepare its economy for a post-oil era.

It is especially keen on areas such as healthcare, smart cities, ports and logistics, he added.

"Saudi Arabia and Bahrain want to diversify their economies away from heavy reliance on oil and gas, improve their government institutions and business sectors, and nurture a more vibrant and more inclusive society. So there are many opportunities (for cooperation)."

He called President Halimah Yacob's state visit last November at the invitation of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud - the first to the Kingdom by a Singapore President - "a high point" in bilateral relations.

The two sides inked a memorandum of understanding on environmental protection and water resources management, and also discussed the establishment of a Saudi-Singapore Joint Committee to facilitate cooperation between the two countries.

Madam Halimah also spoke of the potential for collaboration in tourism, fintech, urban planning, infrastructure, and the information and communications technology sector.

Singapore is keen to support Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 transformation plan, Mr Wong said.

"Inshallah (God willing, in Arabic) we hope that we have more good news to convey to you in the near future," he added with a smile.