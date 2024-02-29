One-stop hub for NS-related services to be ready from 2025; new app to be rolled out

SINGAPORE - The new Central Manpower Base (CMPB), a one-stop service hub for pre-enlistees and NSmen, will be opened in phases from 2025, bringing under one roof NS-related administration services from medical screening to personal kit replacement.

Meanwhile, a OneNS mobile app that consolidates NS-related services and transactions is slated to be rolled out to all NS units in 2024, while a linked website will replace the existing NS Portal.

These measures will enhance the national service experience and administrative efficiency, Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How said on Feb 29 during the debate on Mindef’s budget.

First announced in 2019, the new CMPB will be located opposite Cashew MRT, near the current Ministry of Defence headquarters in Bukit Gombak.

Compared to the current CMPB in Depot Road, the new integrated hub along Upper Bukit Timah Road will result in shorter medical screening times for pre-enlistees, who can also take their pre-enlistment Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) at the same location, said SMS Heng.

The new CMPB will also house the Singapore Armed Forces’ second regional health hub (RHH) to provide more responsive care to soldiers, he added. This means NSmen will soon be able to undergo their Health Screening Programme, as well as access dental and specialist care, at one location.

The Ministry of Defence previously said it would build six RHHs around the island, which consolidate the SAF’s essential healthcare services to serve each region. The first RHH, opened in Kranji in 2023, supports SAF camps in the north-west such as Kranji camps I, II and III, Mandai Hill Camp, SAF Detention Barracks and Stagmont Camp.

Mr Heng said the SAF will establish up to four more RHHs in the next decade, with the third one to be located at Dieppe Barracks in Khatib to serve the North.

“It will house the SAF’s first Sports and Exercise Medicine Centre, to better manage musculoskeletal injuries and is slated to commence operations in 2027,” he said.