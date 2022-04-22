Old and new friendships and the secret to social media engagement: What politicians are up to this week

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

In this edition, we take a look at MPs catching up with their counterparts from around the world, and pick up some social media tips from Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who this week celebrated 10 years on social media and has more than 1.7 million followers on Facebook.

Meeting friends here...

Top of the political calendar this week was New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's three-day official visit to Singapore.

During her visit, Ms Ardern and PM Lee announced a new area of collaboration in climate change and the green economy, following their meeting at the Istana.

Other politicians also used the opportunity to meet up with Ms Ardern.

Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) tried his best to hide his excitement as he headed to a gala dinner with Ms Ardern, held at Gardens by the Bay on Tuesday (April 19), saying in a post that he had always wanted to meet her and was excited that Singapore and New Zealand will work more closely to fight climate change.

This was followed the same evening by a wefie with Ms Ardern.

Two Cheshire grins in two photos: someone must have been a little starstruck!

No leader visit is complete without an exchange of state gifts, a tradition closely tied to the delicate work of international diplomacy. But personal gifts have a place too.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who was accompanying minister for the visit, shared pictures of the gifts that both women exchanged before Ms Ardern left on Wednesday for Japan.