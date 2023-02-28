NYP to coordinate training and job search for precision engineering sector under pilot scheme

SINGAPORE — Workers in the precision engineering (PE) field will soon get help with training and job searches from Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) as part of a pilot that seeks to better connect workers to training and firms.

NYP’s School of Engineering will lead efforts to understand the manpower and skills needs of companies in the sector, and review training programmes to meet industry needs, said Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang on Tuesday.

Speaking in Parliament at the Budget debate for the Ministry of Education, she said NYP would be designated as a Jobs-Skills Integrator (JSIT).

She was responding to MPs Darryl David (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Sharael Taha (Pasir Ris-Punggol), who had asked for details on the JSIT scheme that was first announced in mid-February by Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget statement.

The pilot for JSITs will also include the wholesale trade and retail sectors, Ms Gan said, adding that suitable intermediaries such as industry associations, employment agencies and institutes of higher learning will be appointed JSITs.

She said more must be done at the industry-level to coordinate training and placement in sectors that are less regulated and have more small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The PE sector, which has a high concentration of SMEs and mature workers, is known to have job vacancies that tend to remain unfilled.

“Through this pilot, we hope to better meet the industry’s need for a skilled workforce, while enabling more workers to take up upskilling to meet their career aspirations and to stay employable,” Ms Gan said.

Dr Phua Chee Teck, director of NYP’s School of Engineering, said precision engineering supports many leading industries in Singapore, including the aerospace, semiconductor and biomedical sectors.

He added that NYP will work closely with companies to develop an end-to-end process to train jobseekers and upskill existing employees, for them to thrive.

“As the JSIT for the PE sector, we look forward to working closely with our partner agencies to coordinate and align the industry development plans and training needs for the sector,” he told The Straits Times.