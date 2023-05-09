Number of people receiving palliative care increased 30% since 2017

SINGAPORE - The number of people receiving palliative care in Singapore increased by 30 per cent over the past five years, with about 8,800 terminally ill people receiving such care in 2022.

This was announced in Parliament by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Health Rahayu Mahzam on Tuesday, as she spoke on the Government’s efforts to enhance end-of-life care.

She was responding to an adjournment motion by MPs Ng Ling Ling (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Yip Hon Weng (Yio Chu Kang).

Ms Rahayu said that as Singapore’s population continues to age, more people here will need palliative care.

Hence the Republic will be expanding such services and reviewing its financing frameworks to improve access to palliative care.

Palliative care should be entrenched as a basic skill set for all healthcare professionals across disciplines and settings, she said.

To that end, Ms Rahayu said her ministry is working with the Agency for Integrated Care and care providers to equip clinicians with the necessary skills and tools in nursing and home care.

In her adjournment motion on enhancing end of life with choices and dignity, Ms Ng said that while a 2014 Lien Foundation survey found that 77 per cent of Singaporeans wanted to die at home, only 30 per cent did. The latter number rose to 39 per cent in 2022.

She pointed to a Straits Times report on May 1 about a pilot effort by Ng Teng Fong General Hospital (NTFGH) to safely transfer patients who no longer wanted intensive care and wanted to be allowed to die at home.

Commending the medical teams at NTFGH for starting its IAmGoingHome programme in October 2022, she asked if such initiatives could be centralised across public and private hospitals, as well as hospices.

Family doctors could also be included in line with the Healthier SG initiative, allowing more people the choice to “end our walk” in the world “with dignity, peace and comfort”, Ms Ng said.

In her reply, Ms Rahayu said the Government is working with hospitals and palliative care providers to implement workflows that would allow more patients to get a “compassionate discharge” to go home.

“This involves, for instance, providing appropriate training and resources, and implementing handover checklists to ensure continuity of care,” she said.