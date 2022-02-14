Number of Covid-19 Omicron deaths in S'pore currently lower than Delta deaths at its peak

SINGAPORE - The number of deaths caused by the Omicron variant of Covid-19 averaged two to three a day in the past two weeks, down from the 13 deaths a day caused by the Delta variant at its peak, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in a written parliamentary reply on Monday (Feb 14).

The timeline to ease current Covid-19 restrictions depends on the epidemic situation, and the number of deaths is one of the key indicators to tell if Singapore's healthcare system is able to cope with the Omicron wave, he said.

Mr Ong was responding to Mr Lim Biow Chuan (Mountbatten SMC), Mr Christopher de Souza (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) and Mr Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC), who asked about the target criteria to ease up on current Covid-19 restrictions and to allow social gatherings of more than five.

"We will continue to monitor the key indicators closely to make sure our healthcare system can cope as we ride through the Omicron transmission wave. Once it has peaked and starts to subside, we can look forward to easing our safe management measures," said Mr Ong.

During the peak of the Delta wave from late October to early November, there were about 13 deaths a day, he said.

In the past two weeks, despite cases being three times more as the Omicron variant is more infectious, there have been an average of two to three deaths a day.

"But there had been days when deaths were also more than five. We have to watch the trend very closely, but for now, the case mortality due to the Omicron variant is not very different from the number of deaths related to various viral infections pre-Covid-19," said Mr Ong.

The number of cases in intensive care units (ICUs) is another key indicator, and current figures show that the intensive care wards are not "coming under pressure and are in good shape", he said.

There are around 30 patients in ICUs across hospitals, compared with 170 patients at the peak of the Delta wave, said Mr Ong, noting that around 0.05 per cent - or five in 10,000 - of Covid-19 cases require intensive care currently.

The duration of stay in ICU is also shorter, typically three to five days, compared with the average 11 days' stay by Delta patients.

There are 113 ICU beds now, which can be ramped up to 350 at short notice and to a further 500 beds should the need arise, Mr Ong said.

Currently, around 130 patients require oxygen supplementation, which is around 40 per cent of the peak of the Delta wave, he added.

The biggest constraint is the number of hospital beds, as there are around 1,200 Covid-19 patients currently hospitalised, said Mr Ong.

Of these, around 30 per cent are "incidental cases", meaning they were admitted for non-Covid-19 conditions and subsequently found to be infected as patients are tested during their stay.

"In other words, they do not take up extra beds due to their infection. So the extra workload on our hospitals is two-thirds of the 1,200 hospitalised cases," said Mr Ong.