NTUC to focus on uplifting careers of vulnerable workers, provide upskilling support

SINGAPORE – Plumbers, electricians and air-conditioner technicians are set to get expanded job opportunities, as the National Trades Union Congress works to ensure a steady supply of local workers into these trades.

To further protect the rights and interests of workers, NTUC will look into broadening job opportunities, providing support for vulnerable workers and providing training to help employees stay competitive, said Mr Desmond Tan (Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC), who is a deputy secretary-general of NTUC.

Speaking at the Parliament debate on Monday on the motion of thanks for the President’s Address, he highlighted three areas of focus for NTUC.

NTUC’s first area of focus is expanding job opportunities, said Mr Tan, who is also Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office.

He highlighted workers in skilled essential trades and younger workers as the two worker segments that are NTUC’s priority in this area.

“There is a growing concern of a ‘skilled trades gap’ as the older generation retires, coupled with the lack of qualified candidates to take on these jobs,” he said.

In February, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng mooted the Career Progression Model as part of the union’s efforts to create clear career ladders and uplift the wages of tradesmen.

Mr Tan said that the union will prioritise plumbers, electricians and air-con technicians – the three essential trades that have a direct effect on the daily lives of Singaporeans.

NTUC also plans to leverage its networks to link up young people with internship opportunities and career mentors across different sectors. This is to help them take the first steps in their careers amid a more competitive job market, said Mr Tan.

NTUC’s second area of focus is to enhance career support and protection.

The union will help workers deal with issues such as the higher cost of living, and address mid- to longer-term issues like job security, unemployment support, retirement adequacy and care-giving support.

The labour movement has been actively pushing for more workers to be covered under the Progressive Wage Model.

The union is also continuing to advocate for income support for those who lose their jobs – this is tied to active job seeking and reskilling, in order to help mid-career workers who are more vulnerable to industry disruptions amid restructuring.

Said Mr Tan: “These workers are in a particularly precarious position should they lose their jobs, as they generally have more dependants and financial responsibilities.”

To better protect freelance and self-employed workers, including platform workers, Mr Tan said that NTUC will continue to work with the tripartite partners on tasks such as implementing work injury compensation, improving housing and retirement adequacy.