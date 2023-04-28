NTUC pilot scheme to help young people make transition from school and NS to work

SINGAPORE – A pilot scheme that will allow young people to try out a job while being guided by a mentor will be launched in the second half of the year, as the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) works to better support younger workers.

The Career Starter Lab, which works like an employment trial, will support Institute of Technical Education (ITE), polytechnic and university graduates, including those who have completed national service, as they make the transition to work life.

They will be matched with suitable companies, where they will undergo an on-the-job training programme for three months with a workplace mentor.

Announcing the pilot scheme at a press conference on Thursday, NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng said: “What we want to do is to help the youths coming into the workforce... with in-company mentors, with supervision with structure, so that they have less anxiety as they move from the schoolhouse or post-NS into the workplace.”

This comes amid growing concerns around the world that the Covid-19 crisis might have lasting effects on young people who saw the start of their career disrupted.

The labour movement set up a youth task force last year to better understand the career and life aspirations of young people, in a bid to better serve this group.

The task force has engaged more than 10,000 young people from institutes of higher learning.

Young NTUC executive-secretary Wendy Tan said many of them expressed anxiety about going from school and NS to the world of work.

When asked what would give them more confidence, they cited quality internships and mentorship, so the pilot scheme is a response to this feedback, she added.

Under the scheme, companies will need to have vacancies with permanent roles or a one-year full-time contract to participate. NTUC hopes to sign up 100 companies and already has Singapore Airlines, Uniqlo, Rolls-Royce, Singtel and Copthorne King’s Hotel on board, among others, said Mr Ng.

The young people in the scheme will try out a job in these companies for three months, during which they will be paid between $1,800 and $4,200, depending on the work. This allows them, as well as the firms, to assess each other’s suitability before committing to a full-time position.

NTUC, working with the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF), will provide training for the workplace mentors. Mr Ng said the aim is to recruit 300 mentors, who will be workers in their 30s in the participating companies.

Employers will receive career trial support of up to $7.50 per hour for up to 480 hours, which work out to approximately three months based on a 40-hour work week.

There will be a retention incentive for those young workers if they are hired by the company after the trial and retained for at least three months.