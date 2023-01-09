NSF firefighter who died after Henderson Road blaze had experience, was among top 25% of cohort

SINGAPORE – The 19-year-old full-time national serviceman (NSF) who died after battling a blaze in a rental flat in Henderson Road in December 2022 was a Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer with “some level of experience”, and his performance as a trainee put him among the top 25 per cent of his cohort.

Sergeant (1) Edward H. Go attained a gold standard in his Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) and an A grade in his Breathing Apparatus Proficiency Test – both of which are mandatory tests that all NSFs must go through before they can be deployed as firefighters.

Sgt (1) Go, who is the first person from the SCDF to have died during an operation, also fared well in other mandatory course requirements and attended to nearly 60 fire and rescue calls after he was posted to the Central Fire Station in May 2022, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim said on Monday, in response to questions filed by Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) and Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC).

Dr Faishal also revealed that 40 per cent of the responders who were deployed to the fire at Block 91 Henderson Road on Dec 8, 2022, were national servicemen, with regular officers making up the remaining 60 per cent.

In all, 22 emergency vehicles and 61 responders from six fire stations were sent to fight the blaze that was raging inside a two-room flat on the fourth storey of the block in Bukit Merah, after the SCDF was alerted to it at about 11.10am that day.