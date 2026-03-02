Non-compliance with court orders in civil matters may be punished under new laws: Eric Chua

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A new Bill will be tabled later in 2026 to streamline the enforcement of civil judgments.

It comes in the wake of public feedback that showed that the time, effort and costs of enforcing judgments can be disproportionate to the judgment sum, leaving some judgments unenforced, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law Eric Chua said on March 2 during the debate on the Ministry of Law’s budget.

Mr Chua, who was responding to cuts from MPs Vikram Nair, Gabriel Lam and Alex Yeo, said the aim is to simplify enforcement processes to be more effective, efficient and affordable.

He said the intent is to give the court greater powers to identify a judgment debtor’s assets and means, and introduce new enforcement modes to deter and punish non-compliance with court orders.

A new civil judgment enforcement officer role will be created to assist parties with enforcing their civil judgments.

“We have been consulting with relevant stakeholders, including the Bar and the judiciary, and aim to introduce a Bill later this year,” said Mr Chua, who also spoke about legal recourse for neighbour disputes.

He was responding to Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam, who had raised a cut about the processes of the Community Disputes Resolution Tribunal (CDRT), which he said make it frustrating for residents to seek help.

Mr Giam noted the pre-filing mandatory assessment requires a 17-question checklist and a completed five-part form. Residents also have to pay a $150 filing fee.

Mr Chua said the CDRT is one component of the community disputes framework, which includes mandatory mediation.

There is also a Community Relations Unit pilot in Tampines, which can investigate and act on neighbour disputes.

He added: “Many disputes arise from misunderstandings or lifestyle differences. Calm, neighbourly exchange can usually go a long way, but if informal communication fails, parties should attempt formal mediation.

“Mediation at the Community Mediation Centre is quick, effective and free: Around 80 per cent of cases reach an amicable settlement – this is why we made it mandatory.”

He said the CDRT is an avenue of last resort, after all other measure have failed.

Mr Chua added: “As it is a court of law, some formal processes are necessary to ensure the proper administration of justice. The pre-filing assessment is not designed to redirect or deter residents.

“It is meant to help residents assess whether their dispute is suitable for the CDRT.”

For instance, the form asks if residents have attempted mediation, and if the person they are filing against is their neighbour.

“This ensures residents do not spend time and money filing a claim that cannot be heard in the CDRT.

“Those who need help navigating the e-filing system, including those with specific language needs can contact the State Courts service hub,” said Mr Chua, adding that residents with financial needs can apply for a waiver on the filing fee.