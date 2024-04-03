No plans to stockpile uranium, but use of nuclear energy in S’pore is not off the table: Tan See Leng

SINGAPORE - Singapore currently has no plans to stockpile uranium - a heavy metal used in nuclear energy generation - but it is building up its capabilities to understand and assess advanced nuclear energy technologies.

Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng told Parliament on Wednesday (April 3) that any decision made by the Government to deploy nuclear energy will require “detailed studies of the safety, reliability, affordability, and environmental sustainability of nuclear energy in our local context”.

He was responding to a question from Workers’ Party MP Gerald Giam (Aljunied GRC) if Singapore has plans to stockpile uranium to secure energy sources ahead of other countries shifting towards nuclear energy; and what preparations are being made to prepare a core of local talent to enter this industry.

Uranium is a naturally-occurring radioactive element that is a key fuel used in nuclear fission reactors, to produce electricity. In 2023, 22 countries, including France, Britain and the United States, backed a pact to triple nuclear energy capacity by 2050, in a bid to cut carbon emissions to net-zero by the same year.

There are two types of nuclear reactors. Nuclear fission technology, which is what most operational nuclear plants are based on, works by using neutrons to split uranium atoms in two, releasing a large amount of energy in the form of heat and radiation.

Nuclear fusion technology, which is still nascent, involves the merging of two light nuclei to form a single heavier nucleus, producing energy in a way similar to how the sun produces light and heat.

Dr Tan said on Wednesday that fusion technology is still “at least a decade away” from deployment in Singapore, as the net energy input needed for the fusion reaction to occur is “far more” than the amount of energy that can be harnessed from the reaction.

But small modular reactors based on fission technology could potentially suit Singapore’s needs, he added.

Conventional nuclear fission reactors typically require large buffer zones, which is beyond Singapore’s radius. Small modular reactors refer to reactors with a lower power capacity that can be scaled up like Lego bricks.

Dr Tan said: “For nuclear fusion... I think it’s still quite nascent, and we are probably at least a decade away. But for nuclear fission, there are small modular reactors, also generation four thermal reactors, which potentially potentially could suit our needs.”

Generation four thermal reactors are known to use fuel more efficiently, producing more energy while minimising the production of nuclear waste, and are also considered to be safer.

“We have teams studying those technologies very closely, very intently. But today…there isn’t a commercialised small nuclear modular reactor, or a (generation) four thermal reactor, for us to be able to learn from,” Dr Tan added.

“So we watch the space very closely in our broad approach, as I’ve said before, nothing is off the table. We continue to keep our options open to all kinds of low carbon energy, including of course, nuclear energy, both fission and fusion,” said Dr Tan.

Dr Tan reiterated that Singapore has not yet made a decision on whether to go nuclear, but it is building up capabilities in this area by learning from international experts in the field and training new talent.

For instance, Singapore has sent people to the United States to study a developmental fusion project using a smaller scale tokamak reactor, and to understand how their technology is going to evolve.