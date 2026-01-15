Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh was removed as Leader of the Opposition on Jan 15.

SINGAPORE – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong has removed Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh as Leader of the Opposition (LO), and asked the opposition party to nominate another MP to fill the position.

In a statement on Jan 15, PM Wong said: “Having considered the matter carefully, I have decided that Mr Singh’s criminal convictions, taken together with Parliament’s considered view of his unsuitability, make it no longer tenable for him to continue as the LO.”

His decision will take immediate effect.

PM Wong added his decision is necessary to uphold the rule of law, as well as the dignity and integrity of Parliament.

This means that Mr Singh will no longer be given the privileges of the position which include the right of first reply during parliamentary debates, more time for his speeches and twice the allowance of an elected MP.

The move comes a day after the House on Jan 14 approved the motion raised by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah , which said Mr Singh’s conduct and court conviction in relation to then WP MP Raeesah Khan’s lie in Parliament in 2021 meant that he had fallen short of the requirements and standards expected of an LO.

All PAP MPs and Nominated MPs agreed to the motion, while the 11 WP MPs present in the House dissented.

In inviting the WP to nominate another elected MP to serve as the next LO, PM Wong said the nominee should not have been implicated in the earlier findings of the Committee of Privileges that looked into Ms Khan’s lying case.

He added that the person must also be able to meet the high standards expected of this office.

“I hope to receive their nomination soon, so that this important position in our parliamentary democracy will not remain vacant for too long,” PM Wong said.

He noted that during the Jan 14 debate, Mr Singh had reiterated that he accepted the Court’s judgment, but said he disagreed with the findings and maintained his innocence .

“Mr Singh is entitled to his personal views on the matter. But questions of guilt or innocence are determined through the impartial court process,” PM Wong said.

A district court had convicted Mr Singh of two counts of lying to a parliamentary committee, confirming the committee’s earlier findings, PM Wong noted.

His appeal to the High Court was also dismissed.

“This legal outcome is final and conclusive – it must be respected, and given full effect in determining his suitability to continue as the LO,” PM Wong said.

In his speech during the debate, Mr Singh objected to parts of the motion which said he had behaved dishonourably and is unsuitable to be LO. He added that while he accepted the court’s verdict fully and without reservation, he was disappointed with the judgment and did not agree with the findings.

Ms Indranee said while introducing the motion that as the position of LO is conferred by the prime minister, the decision on whether to retain Mr Singh in the post rests with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

PM Wong also sent a letter to the WP’s central executive committee – the party’s highest decision making body – in which he said the LO plays an important role in Singapore’s political system.

In the letter, which was also issued to the media, PM Wong said the position was first formally designated in 2020 to recognise the strong desire among Singaporeans for a greater diversity of views in Parliament.

The office carries significant responsibilities, he added, noting that the LO leads the Opposition in debates on Bills and motions, and nominates opposition MPs to parliamentary committee.

The LO may also be asked to represent Parliament at state functions, and receives confidential briefings of national interest, he said. For these reasons, the LO is given additional resources and support.

“Whoever holds this office must therefore uphold the highest standards of honesty and integrity, and command the trust necessary to carry out these responsibilities on behalf of Parliament and Singaporeans,” said PM Wong in his letter.

On Jan 14, Parliament also noted that the court judgment and the findings from Committee of Privileges have implications for WP chairwoman and Aljunied GRC MP Sylvia Lim, and vice-chair Faisal Manap.

Mr Faisal is no longer a sitting MP after losing in a contest for Tampines GRC at the May 2025 general election.

Parliament will consider these implications separately at a later date.

In a statement on Jan 15, the WP confirmed that it has received a letter from PM Wong.

“We will deliberate on its contents carefully through our internal processes and respond in due course,” the party said.