NMP forms resource panel to get feedback; another ‘pressure tests’ ideas before raising them

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Nominated MP Neo Kok Beng organised a visit to Parliament for his resource panel on Feb 20.

SINGAPORE - A team of 30 individuals ranging from age 19 to over 70 are being tapped by first-term Nominated MP Neo Kok Beng to discuss and raise concerns about issues related to the economy and society.

Dr Neo told The Straits Times that his “resource panel”, which he decided to form after being appointed as an NMP in January, held its first monthly online meeting in February ahead of the Budget statement.

“I find it fruitful to have a diversity of people... coming together to discuss and share ideas, and there are many passionate Singaporeans wanting to contribute to the policymaking process,” he said. The members cover different ages, occupations, races and religions, he added.

He first mentioned his panel publicly in a LinkedIn post on Feb 21 where he said he had organised a visit for the team to Parliament House.

The members are volunteers and contribute their expertise and experience as they want to contribute to Singapore, said Dr Neo, who is also founder and chief executive of NEO Aeronautics, when asked if the panel members are compensated.

While elected MPs get a monthly allowance of $1,300 to engage a legislative assistant – whose work includes compiling information for use in speeches and questions – Non-Constituency MPs and NMPs are not accorded the benefit.

There are nine NMPs appointed to the 15th Parliament, all newcomers except businessman Mark Lee, who is in his second term.

Dr Neo said he has three legislative assistant interns who are masters students from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy. They record and research the issues identified during meetings.

The panel is made up of individuals with varied experiences, including businessmen Clarence Tan, chief executive of Origgin Ventures, a private equity angel firm; and Edmond Wong, the owner of Kim Choo Kueh Chang, which makes rice dumplings; as well as a student.

Ahead of the recent debate on each ministry’s budget, which ran from Feb 26 to March 6, Dr Neo said he asked the panel for their views on issues he was personally interested in and concerned about, such as foster parents.

The panel highlighted the current shortage of foster parents and the need for foster parents to have sufficient access to the child’s education portal.

Dr Neo, himself a foster parent, raised these concerns in Parliament during the debate on the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s budget on March 5.

Most other NMPs ST spoke to rely on their own existing networks to gather feedback, like Associate Professor Kenneth Goh, president of Singapore Aquatics and a former national athlete.

Issues he raised during the recent Parliament sittings, including on entrepreneurs and land usage, were the result of accumulated feedback from various roles.

One proposal he made during the debate on the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth’s budget was for an SG Sport Pass – similar to the SG Culture Pass – for Singaporeans to attend accredited sports programmes.

“This idea, which came as a result of hearing feedback from the sporting community over the years, would give more people access to good-quality training, and also help to enhance the skills of private coaches,” said Prof Goh, who is a faculty member in Singapore Management University’s Lee Kong Chian School of Business.

Mr Azhar Othman, executive chairman of Enercon Asia, said some old friends and members of the public have reached out since he was appointed as an NMP in January, and he has raised some of their concerns in Parliament.

His travel for work has also broadened his perspective, he added.

A key issue that has arisen is the need to develop a greater sense of belonging and ownership in Singapore, above just having good incomes, he said, adding that he hopes to bring this up in Parliament.

Associate Professor Terence Ho, an academic and university administrator, said he has been deliberate about asking for feedback and suggestions when he meets people since taking on the NMP role.

He regularly meets professionals, leaders and volunteers in the areas of arts, social work and education.

During a recent Parliament sitting, he suggested a community-based caregiving core within each neighbourhood to provide services like basic clinical care. This was based on a conversation he had with a few social sector leaders, Prof Ho said.

Dr Haresh Singaraju, a family physician at National University Polyclinics, said his information comes from what he sees in practice and what he deliberately seeks out.

“You hear things in a consult room that never reach a feedback channel. Health is never just health. It’s family, housing, income, connection, and often, dignity,” he said.

Before any suggestions reach Parliament, Dr Haresh said he “pressure-tests” them with experienced connections across the public and private sectors, including community partners and policymakers.

“I don’t have a formalised feedback panel. But my roots, training, connections, and the hats I wear provide me that loop,” he added.

Similarly, second-term NMP Mark Lee said he taps the institutional networks and professional teams within the organisations he works with.

The chief executive of Sing Lun Holdings also chairs or is part of various committees and boards across the business and cultural sectors.

A challenge in getting feedback is ensuring a broad spectrum of perspectives, rather than just a few voices, said Mr Lee.

It is important to hear from multiple industries before forming a view as different sectors face different realities, he added.