Ng Kok Song, Tharman and Tan Kin Lian arrive at nomination centre in bid for presidency

SINGAPORE – All three presidential hopefuls have arrived at the nomination centre at the People’s Association headquarters in Jalan Besar ahead of the noon deadline.

Former GIC investment chief Ng Kok Song, 75, former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, and former NTUC Income chief Tan Kin Lian, 75, have been spotted entering the premises, where they will have to submit their nomination papers and other documents.

Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui will announce either at 12pm or 12.30pm the successful candidate or candidates.

If there is a contest, once the candidates are officially announced, they can begin campaigning officially.

Campaigning will end on Aug 30, with Cooling-Off Day on Aug 31 and Polling Day on Sept 1.

If there is no contest, the returning officer will announce the sole candidate as Singapore’s president-elect.