Ng Kok Song questions Tan Kin Lian’s independence after Tan Cheng Bock endorsement

SINGAPORE – Presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song has criticised competitor Tan Kin Lian’s claim that he is an independent candidate following Mr Tan’s endorsement by Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chairman Tan Cheng Bock.

A day after Mr Tan announced the alliance, Mr Ng took his campaign trail to Ayer Rajah, where Dr Tan was MP for 26 years, and did not mince his words as he criticised Dr Tan’s endorsement, which he said “converted this presidential election into a general election”.

Speaking to the media at Ayer Rajah Food Centre on Monday before a walkabout, Mr Ng, 75, questioned how Mr Tan, also 75, could claim to be an independent candidate when he has been dependent on opposition party leaders.

“There’s a danger that he’s going to be manipulated by those leaders of the opposition parties. They even went so far as to say that those who are supporting him may be appointed as advisers to the Council of Presidential Advisers (CPA),” said Mr Ng, the former chief investment officer at sovereign wealth fund GIC.

“Isn’t that a form of corruption? So what sort of independence is that?” he said, referencing Mr Tan’s comments on Sunday that Dr Tan and proposer Tan Jee Say would be excellent candidates for the CPA.

Mr Ng later clarified that he was not ascribing any criminal intent, but suggesting that such an act could be seen as a moral perversion of the CPA.

The CPA advises the president on the exercise of his custodial powers. Of its eight members, three are appointed at the discretion of the president, three are appointed by the prime minister, and one each is appointed by the chief justice and chairman of the Public Service Commission.

Mr Ng accused Mr Tan of making a mockery out of the presidency and said that political parties should wait for the next general election, which is scheduled to be held by November 2025, to make their point instead of confusing voters into thinking that this is a general election.

Calling their motives “devious”, Mr Ng said: “They are doing an act of great disservice to the people of Singapore by confusing the people of Singapore.”

He added: “What happened yesterday is an act of dishonour, disrespect, contempt, on the office of the presidency; to mix up the presidency with gutter politics.”

Mr Ng said that if a similar situation were to happen in Britain, its people would be aghast as to how politics can degrade the head of state and would criticise the political parties.

“I believe that the people of Singapore will do the same and will not stand for politicians making a mockery of the presidency,” said Mr Ng.

In the 2011 presidential election, Dr Tan, 83, garnered 34.85 per cent of the votes and Mr Tan Jee Say secured 25.04 per cent, while Mr Tan Kin Lian received 4.91 per cent. Dr Tony Tan won with 35.2 per cent of the votes and became Singapore’s seventh president.

On Monday, Mr Ng noted that the politicisation of the presidential election would not happen if the election was non-partisan and none of the candidates were supported by a political party. He said the alliance would only reinforce his campaign strategy to appeal to the voters as the only candidate without political affiliations.

“In this presidential election, we have one candidate who is being supported by some opposition parties, with another candidate who is endorsed by the Government. I am the only candidate who is not supported, not endorsed by any political party,” said Mr Ng.