Ng Kok Song highlights difference between ‘government endorsed’ candidate and one who is not

SINGAPORE - As a “non-government endorsed candidate”, presidential hopeful Ng Kok Song has been turned down by some organisations he had approached to visit as part of his community engagement efforts.

Mr Ng, 75, said this in response to a question from the media during a visit to Seah Im Food Centre on Sunday.

“There’s a difference between being a government endorsed candidate – you know who I’m referring to – and a candidate like myself, independent. Me, Mr George Goh, Mr Tan Kin Lian,” he added.

Besides Mr Ng, who was the former chief investment officer of GIC, the other three presidential hopefuls are former senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam; Mr Goh, an entrepreneur; and Mr Tan, the former chief executive of NTUC Income.

Besides getting turned down by some organisations, Mr Ng said: “When you’re a government endorsed candidate, you will see VIP treatment. When you are not... you’ll get NIP treatment. What is NIP? Not important.

“That’s the reality because business organisations, even civic organisations, they do not want to offend the Government.”

But thankfully, the playing field is levelled when he goes to hawker centres and wet markets, Mr Ng said, adding: “I’m so encouraged by the reception that I get from ordinary people.”

Mr Ng, who was in public service for 45 years and held posts in GIC and the Monetary Authority of Singapore, again stressed the difference between being in the establishment and the political leadership.

“It was not right to say every person who serves in the public service is affiliated to the ruling party,” he said in response to comments made by Mr Tan on Saturday.

Mr Tan had said that if Mr Goh and himself are both found to be eligible to run for president, one of them should step down and support the other candidate to “avoid splitting the non-establishment vote”.

Mr Tan also said he decided to contest to offer Singaporeans a chance to vote for someone who is independent of the ruling government.

Asked on Sunday what he thought about the Elections Department (ELD) discouraging in-person rallies, Mr Ng said the ELD has good reasons for doing so, and that he would explore the possibility of holding an online rally to explain to the public his views and reasons for standing in the election.

He also said he hopes to reach out to young people by encouraging them to be financially literate and to pursue entrepreneurship.

“A habit of saving gives you financial security and gives you more freedom in life. For example, if you have a job where you cannot tolerate the boss, you can quit and live on your savings or accept a lower-paying job,” he said.