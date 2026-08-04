Ng Chee Meng moves to Faishal’s seat in front bench as Parliament adjusts seating plan

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Labour chief Ng Chee Meng was appointed Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office at the recent Cabinet reshuffle.

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SINGAPORE – Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Ng Chee Meng has moved to th e front bench in Parliament following his recent re-appointment to Cabinet.

He takes the seat of former Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, who resigned from political office on July 20 because over a “lapse of judgment” in handling his interactions with a woman.

Ng’s shift to be seated with the other ministers was among several changes to the Parliament’s seating plan that was reflected on its website on Aug 4 ahead of a sitting. These changes followed a Cabinet reshuffle that was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on July 22.

Ng, who is also labour chief, previously held several Cabinet positions, including Education Minister (Schools) and Second Minister for Transport. He lost his MP seat following the 2020 General Election when he was defeated by a Workers’ Party team in Sengkang GRC.

He made a return in GE2025 after a narrow victory in the Jalan Kayu single seat and took his seat in Parliament in the row directly opposite the front bench.

With Ng’s move to the front bench, former senior minister of state Koh Poh Koon now takes over that seat.

Zaqy Mohamad, who is Acting Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, and Sim Ann, who was promoted in the recent reshuffle to Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs, remain seated just behind the front bench.

Newly promoted Acting Manpower Minister Jasmin Lau moves down the row to sit next to them.

Similarly, Goh Pei Ming has moved down the same row to take a seat closer to the centre, reflecting his new rank as senior minister of state.

Two backbench MPs and former senior civil servants – Foo Cexiang and Shawn Loh – were also appointed as ministers of state in the recent reshuffle but have yet to be sworn in. Their seats are now next to other ministers of state.

Foo will be Minister of State for Manpower and Trade and Industry from September, while Loh will be Minister of State for Education and Health from January 2027.